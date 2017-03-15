After the results: Rahul says BJP stole people’s mandate, Jaitley says Congress complains too much

BJP members Sakshi Maharaj and Giriraj Singh greet each other in Parliament Tuesday. Renuka Puri BJP members Sakshi Maharaj and Giriraj Singh greet each other in Parliament Tuesday. Renuka Puri

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP Tuesday of using money to “steal the mandate” of the people of Goa and Manipur, an allegation Finance Minister Arun Jaitley described as “a bit too much”. “In two of the states where we on, democracy has been undermined by them using financial powers. The mandate of the people of Goa and that of the people of Manipur have been stolen by the BJP,” Rahul told reporters outside Parliament. To a question about the Congress apparently not acting soon enough, he said, “It is not a question of soon enough. It a question of how much money the BJP has thrown to steal the mandate… It is not how soon you went, it is with how much money they went.”

In a Facebook post, Jaitley said, “The Congress Party complains a bit too much. It accused the BJP of ‘stealing’ the mandate in Goa. It unsuccessfully petitioned before the Supreme Court.”

He cited precedents of the single largest party not being invited to form the government, and quoted former President K R Narayanan’s communiqué while inviting Atal Bihari Vajpayee to form a government at the Centre: “… Situations can arise where MPs not belonging to the single largest party or combination can, as a collective entity, outnumber the single largest claimant. The President’s choice of Prime Minister is pivoted on the would-be Prime Minister’s claim of commanding majority support.”

Jaitley wrote, “The Governor in Goa had only one claim of 21 MLAs out of 40 elected MLAs with Shri Manohar Parrikar as their leader. The 17 MLAs of Congress did not even make a claim nor elected their leader. How could the Congress ever be invited…?” Outside Parliament, Jaitley told reporters: “The Congress has been protesting that it should have been invited… But the Congress has neither elected a leader nor has it till date made any claim before the governor.”

On the reference to past precedents, AICC spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said, “Somebody is citing K R Narayanan, somebody is citing Shankar Dayal Sharma – the simple answer which everybody is forgetting is that… all of them are prior to the adoption of the Sarkaria Commission and the Punchhi Commission in the Supreme Court judgment of Rameshwar from Bihar.”

He said under the judgment, the single largest party should be consulted. “Suppose I did nothing. The constitutional obligation of the governor is to see that this is the single largest, they have announced a CLP leader… I will talk to him… do you have a chance to form the government, and she will not do that.”

