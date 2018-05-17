After BS Yeddyurappa is made Karnataka CM, Amit Shah slams Rahul Gandhi for ‘opportunist’ offer to JD(S)

BJP president Amit Shah did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of B S Yeddyurappa on Thursday (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) BJP president Amit Shah did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of B S Yeddyurappa on Thursday (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Hours after B S Yeddyurappa was sworn in as Karnataka’s 23rd Chief Minister Friday, BJP national president Amit Shah targeted the Congress and its chief Rahul Gandhi for trying to stake claim to form the government by allying with the JD(S). Calling it “shameful”, Shah said the party made an “opportunist” offer to the JD(S) for “petty political gains” and not for the welfare of the state. Following the dramatic events since the Karnataka Assembly election results were announced Tuesday, Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi skipped the swearing-in ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru this morning.

“The ‘Murder of Democracy’ happens the minute a desperate Congress made an ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka’s welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful!” Shah tweeted. “The legacy of Mr. Rahul Gandhi’s Party is the horrific Emergency, blatant misuse of Article 356, subverting the courts, media and civil society.”

Who has the people’s mandate in Karnataka? The BJP, which has won 104 seats. Or Congress which dropped to 78 seats, whose own CM and Ministers lost by big margins.

JD(S) who won only 37 seats and lost their deposits on several others. People are wise to realise. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2018

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the Karnataka Assembly, was invited to form the government on Wednesday evening. Governor Valubhai Vala has given the party, which won 104 seats in the 224-member House, 15 days to prove majority on the floor.

BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa is administered the oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka by Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Reuters/Abhishek N Chinnappa) BJP’s B S Yeddyurappa is administered the oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka by Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Reuters/Abhishek N Chinnappa)

The Congress and JD(S), which cobbled up an alliance at the last minute against the BJP, moved the Supreme Court following the Governor’s decision. The two parties have managed 115 seats together in the House, a majority. The court, which allowed the swearing-in to take place this morning, said the formation of the government would depend on its verdict in the case. It will continue hearing their petitions on Friday.

