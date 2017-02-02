Voting in Goa, Punjab: EC puts curbs on political ads in print media on Feb 3, 4

Election Commission of India also directed newspaper organisations of Goa and Punjab to not publish any advertisement in print media which has not been pre-certified by MCMC. (File Photo) Election Commission of India also directed newspaper organisations of Goa and Punjab to not publish any advertisement in print media which has not been pre-certified by MCMC. (File Photo)

The Election Commission of India Thursday issued an order barring political parties as well as candidates from publishing advertisements in print media on February 3 and 4 unless cleared beforehand by the panel’s Media Certification & Monitoring Committee(MCMC). The order comes in view of the Assembly elections scheduled in Punjab and Goa on February 4.

The Commission stated that instances of “offending” and “misleading” advertisements published in the print media in the past have been brought to its notice, adding such advertisements in the last stages of elections “vitiate” the election.

In order to avoid any “untoward” incident due to the “inflammatory, misleading or hate” advertisements this time around, the EC has directed that “no political party or candidate or any other organisation or person shall publish any advertisement in the print media on 3rd and 4th February unless the contents of the advertisement proposed to be published are got pre-certified by political parties, candidates, etc. from the MCMC committee”.

The Commission has also directed newspaper organisations of Goa and Punjab to not publish any advertisement in print media that has not been pre-certified by MCMC. It issued an order to the state-level MCMC committees to ensure that the decision in such cases is taken “expeditiously.”

The campaigning for the Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa draws to a close Thursday. The EC has also issued a detailed guideline to the District Election Officers in Punjab to ensure prohibition 48 hours before the end of assembly polls in the state. Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V K Singh said prohibition will start at 5 pm Thursday and will continue till 5 pm on Saturday.

