AAP supporters makes human chain in Australia

Australia-based supporters of Aam Aadmi party today today made a human chain and raised funds to show their support to the party ahead of Assembly elections in Punjab and Goa. Almost 50 AAP supporters, wearing AAP caps, formed a human chain at the iconic building of Federation Square. AAP Australia Inc, a non-profit organisation, is engaging with NRIs living here by launching events to enlist support and funds for the party’s campaign in the two states, Rakesh Prajapati of AAP Overseas Australia said.

“We are forming human chain today to show our support for the AAP,” he said. Prajapati claimed that the organisation had over 800 registered members in Australia. He said several other events were being organised across other parts of the country to raise funds for the party.

“So far we have managed to collect almost 60,000 dollars by several events like dinners and lunches,” he said, adding that the money has already been sent to the needy candidates.

Voting to elect new assemblies in five Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will kick off on February 4 with polling planned in seven phases. Punjab and Goa will go to polls on February 4