AAP set to win Punjab, hung assembly in Goa: Survey

Lucknow: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with party leader Sanjay Singh and others at the party rally in Lucknow on Sunday. PTI Photo by Nand Kumar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to win Punjab, its second state after Delhi, a Huffington Post-CVoter pre-poll survey has stated. The survey has projected that AAP will bag 63 out of 117 seats in the state assembly while Congress will be in second place with 43 seats in its kitty. The current government of Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance, fighting anti-incumbency, is expected to be a distant third with just 11 seats. The SAD has been at the helm in the state since 2007. Predictions claim AAP will sweep Malwa, a key region that has traditionally decided who clinches the state. While AAP is majorly eating into SAD’s share, it is encroaching upon Congress vote share as well.

The survey states that Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal’s approval ratings — at a little more than 33 per cent — have dipped owing to inflation and corruption charges. The top chief ministerial choice for the people, according to the survey, is PPCC president Captain Amarinder Singh in spite of the overall preference for AAP.

Meanwhile, Goa looks bleaker for AAP but bright for BJP as the survey predicts a hung assembly — with 15 seats for BJP, 14 for Congress and merely two seats for AAP.

In both the states, which vote on February 4, the survey was conducted using Computer Assisted Telephonic Interview in the last week of January.

