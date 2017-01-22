AAP ministers busy campaigning outside as Delhi suffers: BJP

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari slammed the AAP dispensation on Sunday, saying the entire Kejriwal cabinet was out of the national capital on a “mission” of “political expansion” at the cost of Delhi exchequer. (Source: PTI Photo) Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari slammed the AAP dispensation on Sunday, saying the entire Kejriwal cabinet was out of the national capital on a “mission” of “political expansion” at the cost of Delhi exchequer. (Source: PTI Photo)

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari slammed the AAP dispensation on Sunday, saying the entire Kejriwal cabinet was out of the national capital on a “mission” of “political expansion” at the cost of Delhi exchequer. Delhi is in the midst of various “problems” related to school admission, public transport, pollution, hospitals and ration cards, while the whole AAP government is busy campaigning for elections, he said.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“It is really shocking to see that almost entire Kejriwal cabinet and most of the ruling party MLAs are out of Delhi on a political expansion mission in other states at the cost of Delhi exchequer,” he said. He said the AAP ministers paid “flying visits” to Delhi these days as they were busy in campaigning in other states and made “frivolous” statements.

“Delhi is in the midst of several problems be it related to school admissions, public transport, pollution, hospitals, ration cards or social security schemes but there is no one in the government to look after the problems. “The ministers come on flying visits to Delhi and issue gimmicky statements equating private education to selling jalebis or call hospitals in-house canteens for patient attendants as Aam Aadmi Canteen even as government records show around 100 deaths of homeless people in January alone due to cold. No new ration cards are being made in Delhi since January 2016,” he alleged.

He demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tell about the increase in number of seats in schools and colleges, and beds in hospital and shelter homes run by his government in the last two years.