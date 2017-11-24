Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa promises financial stability, elections next year

By: Reuters | Harare | Published: November 24, 2017 5:23 pm
In his inaugural address, Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised on Friday that elections would be held next year as scheduled and outlined a broad vision for restoring economic and financial stability.
Mnangagwa, who took over from Robert Mugabe after a military intervention, also told a packed national stadium in Harare that Zimbabwe was ready to re-engage with the outside world but said its land reform process could not be reversed.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App