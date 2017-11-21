Zimbabwe’s Mnangagwa adds to calls for Mugabe to go

President Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace Mubage and vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Reuters file photo) President Robert Mugabe’s wife Grace Mubage and vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa (Reuters file photo)

Ousted Zimbabwean vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa added his voice on Tuesday to those demanding 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe to resign, saying he needed to heed the “clarion call” of his people and step down.

Mnangagwa, who said he fled Zimbabwe because of a threat to his life after being purged from the ruling party, said he had been in contact with Mugabe and invited to return but would not do so until his personal security could be guaranteed.

“I told the President that I would not return home now until I am satisfied of my personal security, because of the manner and treatment given to me upon being fired,” he said in a statement.

