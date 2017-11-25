Zimbabwe judge says military action against Mugabe was legal

Top Stories
The judge said the military's actions ensured that non-elected individuals do not exercise executive functions.

By: AP | Harare | Published: November 25, 2017 1:31 pm
zimbabwe, robert mugabe, impeachment, zimbabwe president, world news, indian express Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe delivers his speech during a live broadcast at State House in Harare, Sunday, Nov, 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Files)
A Zimbabwean High Court judge has ruled that the military action leading to Robert Mugabe’s resignation was legal. High Court Judge George Chiweshe on Friday ruled that the military’s actions “in intervening to stop the takeover” of Mugabe’s constitutional functions “by those around him are constitutionally and lawful,” said Chiweshe.

The military stepped in almost two weeks ago after Mugabe’s firing of deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa amid fears that Mugabe’s wife was positioning herself to take power. Zimbabwe’s military has sought to show its actions were not a coup. The judge said the military’s actions ensured that non-elected individuals do not exercise executive functions.

Separately, the judge said Mugabe’s firing of Mnangagwa as vice president was illegal. Mnangagwa was sworn in as president yesterday in a whirlwind reversal of fortunes.

