Zimbabwe: At least 17 dead as bus crashes, bursts into flames

Zimbabwe police say as many as 17 people are feared dead after a bus went up in flames Wednesday night after colliding with a truck. Police spokeswoman Charity Charamba said Thursday that more than 40 other people suffered serious injuries.

She says people were trapped in the bus and died before help could arrive Charamba says the bus was travelling to neighboring South Africa from the capital, Harare.

Road accidents are common in Zimbabwe, with many attributed to bad roads and speeding.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now