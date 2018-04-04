Active shooter near YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, injuries reported

San Bruno Police has cordoned the area and initiated the evacuation process. It has also put up an advisory asking people to stay away from the crime scene. (Photo: Nasreen/Twiter) San Bruno Police has cordoned the area and initiated the evacuation process. It has also put up an advisory asking people to stay away from the crime scene. (Photo: Nasreen/Twiter)

The YouTube headquarters in San Bruno has been places under lock down following a shooting incident inside campus. Confirming the incident, San Bruno Police tweeted, “We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive.” Police authorities in Northern California have begun responding to reports of shooting incident in the city. City Manager Connie Jackson informed Associated Press that there have been multiple 911 calls which reported a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

As per the witnesses, shots of guns were heard with at least two people reportedly injured during the incident.

“Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers,” tweeted a witness.

San Bruno Police has cordoned the area and initiated the evacuation process. It has also put up an advisory asking people to stay away from the crime scene. “Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area,” they tweeted.

This is a developing story, more details awaited.

