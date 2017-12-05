Yemen’s chaos deepens after rebels killed ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh

Top Stories
Saleh's slaying likely gives the rebels the upper hand in the days-long fighting for the country's capital, Sanaa

By: AP | Sanaa | Published: December 5, 2017 11:50 am
Yemen ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh, Ali Abdullah Saleh, Ali Abdullah Saleh Killing, Ali Abdullah Saleh Murder, Ali Abdullah Saleh Slaying, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Yemen ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh (AP)
The killing of Yemen’s ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh by the country’s Shiite rebels as their alliance crumbled has thrown the nearly three-year civil war into unpredictable new chaos. A video circulating online on Monday showed Saleh’s body with a gaping head wound dumped in a pickup truck by rebels a grisly end recalling that of longtime strongman Saleh’s contemporary, Libya’s Moammar Gadhafi, in 2011.

Saleh’s slaying likely gives the rebels the upper hand in the days-long fighting for the country’s capital, Sanaa. It also shatters hopes by Yemen’s Saudi-backed government that Saleh’s recent split with the Iranian-backed rebels, known as Houthis, would have weakened them and given the government and the Saudi coalition backing a chance for a turning point in the stalemated war that has brought humanitarian disaster.

