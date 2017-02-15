Yemen suicide car bombing kills three, say officials

A suicide car bomb attack in a rebel-held Yemeni town today killed three people, including a child, and wounded eight others, a provincial official said. The attack targeted a sports and culture club in the Huthi-controlled town of Radaa, he said, in the central province of Baida where Al-Qaeda fighters are present.

A security official said: “Huthi fighters opened fire on the car before it attacked the club, causing it to explode at the gate, leading to the deaths and injuries.”

A nearby school was also damaged, the source said.

Late last month, dozens of suspected Al-Qaeda militants, civilians and a US Navy Seal were killed in a US raid on a compound in the same province.

The United States considers Al-Qaeda’s Yemen-based franchise, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, to be the extremist group’s most dangerous.

AQAP and the Islamic State jihadist group have exploited a power vacuum created by the conflict between the government and the Shiite rebels to expand their presence in Yemen.

More than 7,400 people have been killed in the war since a Saudi-led coalition started a military intervention in support of the government in March 2015, the UN says.

That toll includes around 1,400 children.