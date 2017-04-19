Yemen drone strikes kill five Al-Qaeda suspects

Washington regards Al-Qaeda’s Yemen-based branch as its most dangerous and accuses it of plotting multiple attacks against the West. (Representational image) Washington regards Al-Qaeda’s Yemen-based branch as its most dangerous and accuses it of plotting multiple attacks against the West. (Representational image)

Two strikes apparently carried out by US drones killed five suspected Al-Qaeda members in Yemen overnight, military sources said on Wednesday. Washington has sharply intensified its air war against the jihadists since President Donald Trump took office in January.

One strike hit a vehicle in the southern province of Shabwa, killing two suspected militants, the sources said. A second hit a car in Marib province, east of the rebel- held capital Sanaa, killing three, they added. Both Shabwa and Marib are largely held by Saudi-backed government forces but Al-Qaeda has taken advantage of fighting between them and the rebels to step up its presence.

The Pentagon said on April 3 that it had carried out more than 70 strikes against jihadist targets in Yemen since February 28. Washington regards Al-Qaeda’s Yemen-based branch as its most dangerous and accuses it of plotting multiple attacks against the West.

