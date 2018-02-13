Year after Kim Jong Nam’s killing, suspected masterminds evade trial

This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese police officers at the airport in Narita, Japan. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye/File) This May 4, 2001, file photo shows Kim Jong Nam, exiled half-brother of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un, escorted by Japanese police officers at the airport in Narita, Japan. (AP Photo/Itsuo Inouye/File)

Lost in the glare of North Korea’s missile launches, rhetorical battles with Washington and charm offensive at the Winter Olympics, a court is hearing evidence in the stunning assassination of Kim Jong Un’s estranged half brother. The two young Southeast Asian women on trial could be sent to the gallows for a crime they almost certainly had a part in – possibly without knowing it. But just as certainly, the slaying of Kim Jong Nam one year ago Tuesday required a bigger cast of characters. People who could plan such a crime, procure a deadly and exotic poison and ensure no one was harmed other than the target in a crowded airport terminal in Malaysia. And those suspected masterminds are all long gone.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App