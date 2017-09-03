Only in Express
  Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin agree to 'appropriately deal' with North Korea nuclear test: Xinhua

"The two leaders agreed to stick to the goal of denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula and keep close communication and coordination to deal with the new situation," Xinhua said in a brief dispatch.

By: Reuters | Beijing | Updated: September 3, 2017 8:37 pm
Vladimir Putin, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia China Talks, Putin Xi Meeting, Putin Meets Xi, North Korea, North Korea Tension, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News Putin and Jinping were meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the BRICS group of nations in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen. (File)
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed Sunday to “appropriately deal with” the latest nuclear test by North Korea, state news agency Xinhua said.

The two were meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the BRICS group of nations in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen.

