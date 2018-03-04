Xi on pedestal, China meet begins

Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. (Photo: AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening session of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. (Photo: AP)

The annual session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China’s top political advisory body, began on Saturday with a clarion call to rally behind the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

On Sunday, China will make an announcement about its military spending for the year ahead, a day before the country’s top legislative body, the National People’s Congress, commences its plenary session. Last year, China had announced a budget spending of $151.43 billion, an increase of over 7 per cent over the previous year.

As per the International Institute for Strategic Studies, China has the second biggest defence budget behind the US.

“We will promote the ready acceptance of the leadership of the Communist Party among all political parties, social groups, people of all ethnic groups and from all social sectors that participate in the CPPCC, and firmly uphold the core position of General Secretary Xi Jinping,” said Yu Zhengsheng, chairman of the 12th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, while delivering a work report to the 2,149 political advisors who had turned up for the plenary session to share their insights on the prevalent political, social and economic issues that affect China. He made the statement in front of Xi, who was present at the meeting.

Yu said the CPPCC should give top priority to studying and applying “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era”.

