Xi Jinping re-elected as President, close ally Wang Qishan is Vice-President

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with newly-elected Vice-President Wang Qishan at the fifth plenary session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday. (Reuters) Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with newly-elected Vice-President Wang Qishan at the fifth plenary session of the National People’s Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday. (Reuters)

Xi Jinping was re-elected as the Chinese President unanimously with all 2,970 votes in his favor at the National People’s Congress on Saturday. He was also re-elected as the Chairman of the Central Military Commission unanimously.

Originally, Xi was set to retire by 2023 as head of the CPC, the military and Presidency, following a two-term limit followed by his predecessors. He had assumed office in March 2013 and began his second term in October 2017. However, the parliament amended the constitution and removed the limit on presidential terms, thus paving the way for Xi to keep power indefinitely.

Xi Jinping taking the oath of office in the Great People's Hall. His presidency was ratified in the NPC on Saturday with 2970 deputies voting in favour and none against.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/iArMtaxNBI — zeeshan shaikh (@zeeshansahafi) March 17, 2018

Sixty-nine-year-old Wang Qishan was elected as the new Vice-President. Qishan, a close ally of Xi, was the head of China’s anti-corruption department till 2017 and was instrumental in carrying out President Xi-mandated purges. Under his term, over 1.5 million officials, including over 100 ministers and top generals, were punished, making it the biggest such crackdown in China’s recent history. He replaces Li Yuanchao to the VP’s post.

The NPC applauses as former anti corruption chief Wang Qishan votes. Qishan a close ally of Xi Jinping is the front runner for being elected the new Vice President.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/95n908H3BS — zeeshan shaikh (@zeeshansahafi) March 17, 2018

There was, however, one dissenting vote against Qishan who managed to get 2969 votes.

NPC votes to ratify Xi Jinpings's presidency. Gets 2970 votes and none against. The voting by NPC was largely a formality.@IndianExpress — zeeshan shaikh (@zeeshansahafi) March 17, 2018

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd