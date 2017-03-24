WWII German pilot found in northern Denmark wreck identified

In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017 photo, Danish teenager, Rom Kristiansen, holds up a piece of the wreckage from a World War II airplane that likely crashed in a northern Denmark mire 72 years ago _ which he found, near Birkelse, Denmark. (Rene Schuetze/Polfoto via AP) In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017 photo, Danish teenager, Rom Kristiansen, holds up a piece of the wreckage from a World War II airplane that likely crashed in a northern Denmark mire 72 years ago _ which he found, near Birkelse, Denmark. (Rene Schuetze/Polfoto via AP)

A Danish newspaper says the pilot of a German World War II airplane that crashed into a northern Denmark swamp more than 70 years ago has been identified. Daily Nordjyske said Friday that 19-year-old Hans Wunderlich, who crashed October 10, 1944, has no next of kin and may be buried in a war cemetery in Denmark. Nordjyske quoted a Berlin-based organisation that keeps records of deceased German WWII soldiers.

Earlier this month, 14-year-old Daniel Rom Kristiansen was checking out a story about a Nazi Germany plane that had crashed some 250 kilometers (155 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.

Using a metal detector, he found the engine, guns and twisted fuselage parts five to six meters (yards) underground. He also unearthed a German Luftwaffe uniform, a book and bones.

