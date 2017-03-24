Latest News
  • WWII German pilot found in northern Denmark wreck identified

WWII German pilot found in northern Denmark wreck identified

19-year-old Hans Wunderlich, who crashed October 10, 1944, has no next of kin and may be buried in a war cemetery in Denmark.

By: AP | Copenhagen | Published:March 24, 2017 4:44 pm
German world war II plane, German WWII plane found, German pilot found, WWII pilot found, Rom Kristiansen, Rom Kristiansen finds WWII plane, Hans Wunderlich, German pilot Hans Wunderlich, World news In this Tuesday, March 7, 2017 photo, Danish teenager, Rom Kristiansen, holds up a piece of the wreckage from a World War II airplane that likely crashed in a northern Denmark mire 72 years ago _ which he found, near Birkelse, Denmark. (Rene Schuetze/Polfoto via AP)

A Danish newspaper says the pilot of a German World War II airplane that crashed into a northern Denmark swamp more than 70 years ago has been identified. Daily Nordjyske said Friday that 19-year-old Hans Wunderlich, who crashed October 10, 1944, has no next of kin and may be buried in a war cemetery in Denmark. Nordjyske quoted a Berlin-based organisation that keeps records of deceased German WWII soldiers.

Earlier this month, 14-year-old Daniel Rom Kristiansen was checking out a story about a Nazi Germany plane that had crashed some 250 kilometers (155 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.

Using a metal detector, he found the engine, guns and twisted fuselage parts five to six meters (yards) underground. He also unearthed a German Luftwaffe uniform, a book and bones.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 24: Latest News