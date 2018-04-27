This is why PM Narendra Modi is meeting Xi Jinping in Wuhan

China’s Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting on an earlier location (Files) China’s Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting on an earlier location (Files)

In the summer of 1966, Mao Zedong, popularly known as Chairman Mao, chose the city of Wuhan to take a plunge into the Yangtze River for a 15-kilometre swim in a public relations exercise that consolidated the 73-year-old’s position as one of China’s helmsmen. Historians believe the swim was a profoundly significant event in modern Chinese history. Fifty-two years later, the same location is being used as a stage in which India and China aim to reset and recalibrate their strained relations of recent years.

Wuhan, located at the confluence of the Han and Yangtze rivers, has a population of 8.8 million and is one of the most populous cities of Central China. The city, which lies at a distance of 1162 km from Beijing, was reportedly chosen as a venue for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping’s meeting as China is said to be keen on showcasing its central region to the Indian PM. The PM, during three of his previous visits, has visited the norther, eastern, southern and western regions of China.

Interestingly, Wuhan is not new to hosting visiting foreign heads of states. In the beginning of this year, British PM Theresa May had paid a visit to Wuhan which, apart from being termed as the happiest city in the country by China’s Economic Life Survey, is also home to more than 120 higher education institutions and more than a million students, making it an important university town. Its Wuhan University and Huazhong University of Science and Technology are on the list of top ten universities in China. The city has also attracted Indian students and there are close to 500 of them studying medicine in its medical colleges.

The city is home to the famous villa of Chairman Mao located at the scenic bank of the East Lake of Wuchang, one of the districts of Wuhan. It was once a retreat for Chairman Mao and other privileged ruling members of the Politburo. Mao is said to have visited Wuhan annually.

Mao had been so inspired by Wuhan that he had written a poem titled ‘Swimming’ which has been etched and put up on a plaque in Wuhan.

Mao in his poem writes “Great plans are afoot:

A bridge will fly to span the north and south,

Turning a deep chasm into a thoroughfare;”.

Many political watchers are hoping that this summit will similarly help bridge the chasm between India and China. Prime Minister Modi is expected to visit Mao’s villa and also take a boat ride in the East lake.

