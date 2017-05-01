World’s ‘oldest man’ dies at the age of 146 in Indonesia. (Photo via Daily Mail) World’s ‘oldest man’ dies at the age of 146 in Indonesia. (Photo via Daily Mail)

An Indonesian man who claimed to be the oldest person alive, died at the age of 146 in his village in the Seragaen district of Central Java, according to a news report in Daily Mail. Saparman Sodimejo, also known as Mbah Ghoto, had an identity card which recorded the date of his birth as December 31, 1870, which was reportedly confirmed by the Indonesian records office. A funeral for Sodimejo was held on Monday.

Sodimejo, who celebrated his 146th birthday last December, is said to have outlived 10 of his siblings, four of his wifes — the last one died in 1988 — and all his children, reported Daily Mail. His grandchildren and great grandchildren celebrated his birthday with him. Sodimejo was hospitalised for six days in early April after his health started deteriorating, and later passed away at his residence.

“Since he came back from the hospital, he only ate spoonfuls of porridge and drank very little,” Sodimejo’s grandson Suryanto told the BBC. “It only lasted a couple of days. From that moment on to his death, he refused to eat and drink.” Suryanto added that Sodimejo has been preparing for his death since he was 122 and a gravestone was made for him in 1992 — 24 years ago — reported Daily Mail.

