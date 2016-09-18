New York explosion LIVE: Device found near blast site connected to cellphone, reports say

New York explosion: A police officer escorts an injured man away from the scene of a possible explosion on West 23rd Street in New York. Authorities said 25 people suffered minor injuries. (AP Photo/Nico Maounis) New York explosion: A police officer escorts an injured man away from the scene of a possible explosion on West 23rd Street in New York. Authorities said 25 people suffered minor injuries. (AP Photo/Nico Maounis)

A loud explosion was heard in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan on Saturday night. The New York City police and fire department personnel rushed to the area and an investigating in underway. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told the media that the blast was an intentional one, but he added that there was no perceived terror threat to New York City.

The cause of the explosion, that took place in a dumpster, is not yet known, but officials have ruled out gas as being the source of the explosion.

The New York City fire department said that 25 people were being evaluated for minor injuries on the scene of reported explosion in Manhattan. However, no serious injuries were reported and all injured are currently stable.

Watch: New York Explosion, fire brigade swarm the area

A device was found only blocks from the blast site which was connected with a cellphone and had wires on it.

CNN reported that Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump announced the news of the blast before the city officials could confirm it.

“Just before I got off the plane, a bomb went off in New York and nobody knows exactly what’s going on,” Trump said.

He said what was going on was terrible and that he was going to get tough about things in view of the attack.

“We’ve got to get very tough. It’s a terrible thing what’s going on in our world, what’s going on in our country, but we are going to get tough and smart and vigilant and we are going to end it,” he said.

Police and fire representatives said they were investigating reports of an explosion.

The explosion comes after a pipe bomb exploded in a New Jersey shore town Saturday shortly before thousands of runners were to participate in a charity 5K race to benefit Marines and sailors. There is, however, no evidence to link the New Jersey explosion to the one in New York Saturday evening.

