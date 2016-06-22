US drone strike in Pakistan disrupts Afghan peace process: Envoy Lodhi

Pakistani protesters rally against recent US drone attack in Pakistani territory, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Source: AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary) Pakistani protesters rally against recent US drone attack in Pakistani territory, in Lahore, Pakistan. (Source: AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)

Describing the recent US drone strike on its territory as a blatant breach of the United Nations Charter and international law, Pakistan has claimed that these strikes have disrupted the Afghan peace process and further complicated the political and socio-economic situation in the region.

Pakistan’s permanent Ambassador at the UN, Maleeha Lodhi informed the UN Security Council that United States drone attack that killed Taliban leader Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour on the Pakistani territory was a violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“US drone attack on Pakistani territory was violation of sovereignty, territorial integrity,” Radio Pakistan quoted her as saying.

Taking part in a debate on Afghanistan situation, she said the drone strike has raised serious questions about whether the international community was ready to invest in war instead of peace in Kabul.

Lodhi pointed out that the use of force over the last 15 years had not led to peace.

On a reply to remarks by Afghanistan’s UN Ambassador Mahmoud Saikal accusing Islamabad of interference in his country’s internal affairs and allowing anti-Afghan terrorist groups to operate from safe havens inside the Pakistani territory, she said the comments made by the former as unjustified and untrue and gratuitous on Pakistani institutions.

She asked Afghan Government not to externalize its internal problems and blame others for its own failures.

