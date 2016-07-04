United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Sydney after hitting bird

By: AP | Sydney | Updated: July 4, 2016 8:30 am
A United Airlines flight from Sydney to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing at Sydney Airport on Monday after striking a bird, an airline official said.
United Airlines Flight 840 struck the bird shortly after takeoff from Sydney, United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said. The plane turned back to Sydney and landed safely a short time later. No one on board was injured.
The plane was temporarily taken out of service for maintenance, though the extent of the damage was not immediately known, he said.
Passengers will be rebooked on a flight leaving Sydney on Tuesday, Guerin said.
