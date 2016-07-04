United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Sydney after hitting bird

Passengers will be rebooked on a flight leaving Sydney on Tuesday. Passengers will be rebooked on a flight leaving Sydney on Tuesday.

A United Airlines flight from Sydney to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing at Sydney Airport on Monday after striking a bird, an airline official said.

United Airlines Flight 840 struck the bird shortly after takeoff from Sydney, United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said. The plane turned back to Sydney and landed safely a short time later. No one on board was injured.



Watch Video: What’s making news

The plane was temporarily taken out of service for maintenance, though the extent of the damage was not immediately known, he said.

Passengers will be rebooked on a flight leaving Sydney on Tuesday, Guerin said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App