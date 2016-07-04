Latest News
  • United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Sydney after hitting bird

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Sydney after hitting bird

The plane turned back to Sydney and landed safely a short time later. No one on board was injured.

By: AP | Sydney | Updated: July 4, 2016 8:30 am
United Airlines flight, Sydney to Los Angeles,sydney flight, sydney, Los Angeles, plane hits bird, Plane emergency landing, world news Passengers will be rebooked on a flight leaving Sydney on Tuesday.
Top News

A United Airlines flight from Sydney to Los Angeles was forced to make an emergency landing at Sydney Airport on Monday after striking a bird, an airline official said.

United Airlines Flight 840 struck the bird shortly after takeoff from Sydney, United spokesman Jonathan Guerin said. The plane turned back to Sydney and landed safely a short time later. No one on board was injured.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

Watch Video: What’s making news

The plane was temporarily taken out of service for maintenance, though the extent of the damage was not immediately known, he said.

Passengers will be rebooked on a flight leaving Sydney on Tuesday, Guerin said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News