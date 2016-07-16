Turkish chief of military staff taken hostage: Turkey media

Turkey’s chief of military staff was among people taken hostage at the military headquarters in Ankara on Friday. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Turkey’s chief of military staff was among people taken hostage at the military headquarters in Ankara on Friday. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Turkey’s chief of military staff was among people taken hostage at the military headquarters in Ankara on Friday, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported, while another broadcaster, CNN Turk said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was safe.

Turkey’s armed forces said on Friday they had taken power in the country to protect the democratic order and to maintain human rights.

