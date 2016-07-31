Tunisia’s PM Habib Essid loses parliamentary confidence vote

Tunisia’s Prime Minister Habib Essid lost the confidence vote in the Parliament. (Source: Wikipedia) Tunisia’s Prime Minister Habib Essid lost the confidence vote in the Parliament. (Source: Wikipedia)

Tunisian Prime Minister Habib Essid has lost a confidence vote in parliament, after just a year and a half in office.

A total of 118 MPs on Saturday, voted to unseat Essid, three voted for him to stay at the helm and 27 abstained.

Essid’s government has been widely criticised for failing to tackle the country’s economic crisis, high unemployment and a series of jihadist attacks.

He had been under growing pressure since President Beji Caid Essebsi appeared on local television in June to criticise the administration and propose creating a new government of national unity.

“I’m quite aware that the vote will be against me,” Essid, 67, told parliament ahead of the planned vote.

“I didn’t come to obtain the 109 votes (needed to remain in office). I came to expose things to the people and to members of parliament,” he said.

Speculation is growing about a successor, but no front runner has emerged so far. MPs on Saturday praised Essid for his “integrity” but also criticised his record.

Abdelaziz Kotti, of Nidaa Tounes, spoke of “a big economic crisis… and a government incapable of finding solutions and giving Tunisians hope.”

Former prime minister Ali Lareyedh, of the Islamist Ennahda party, said the government had been “too weak”.

Essid defended his record on Saturday, accusing his detractors of “pretending to forget” progress his government had made in fighting terrorism. “This government was built to last… because the situation in our country required continuity,” he said.

He was applauded at several points during his speech. Tunisian media doubted that Essid’s departure would solve the country’s problems.

