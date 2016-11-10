The contenders for Donald Trump’s cabinet positions

Chris Christie (left), Rudy Guiliani (middle) and Reince Preibus Chris Christie (left), Rudy Guiliani (middle) and Reince Preibus

Ever since Donald Trump’s ascent to the presidency became clear after Wednesday’s election results, media organisations have been speculating on the people who could occupy prime positions in his cabinet. While Trump would step into the White House only in January 2017, he would certainly use the time till then to figure out the people he would need in his cabinet to further the policies he aspires to implement. While Mike Pence, the Governor of Indiana, will serve as the country’s next vice president, we take a look at some of the people who could make an entry into Trump’s core team.

Chris Christie – The Governor of New Jersey is likely to be in the cabinet, though it is not clear in what position. Even though he had pitched himself in the presidential race, he dropped out realising that he is not carrying any states. Immediately after dropping out, Christie endorsed Trump in the hope of getting the VP ticket. But it hasn’t happened. BBC reported Christie could be considered for the commerce secretary’s post, but his role in a bridge scandal would make it difficult. Reports say he will even be considered for the Attorney General’s position.

Rudy Giuliani – He had served as the mayor of New York City during 9/11 and was praised for his decisions. Although he ran for president in 2008, he did not make beyond the primaries. Giuliani is being considered for the attorney general’s post by Trump and his campaign team. He has served as an attorney and a third-ranking Department of Justice official under then Republican president Ronald Reagan.

Newt Gingrich – Several media reports have said Gingrich, who has served as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, could go on to become the next Secretary of State. Gingrich, in doing so, would replace John Kerry. He has been a legislator from the state of Georgia and also ran for President in 2012 without luck. What works for him is his adamant support of Trump even when the Republican candidate was going through a storm of controversies.

Reince Priebus – He is the chairman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and had helped immensely in assimilating funds for the Trump campaign. BBC reports he could be considered for the plump post of Chief of Staff although its not clear if he will be interested in it. That Trump lacks any experience in governance has added to worries of most Republican heavy-weights who would want to be in his administration.

Michael Flynn – A former director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, Flynn reportedly is being considered for the National Security Advisor position. He has served as a lieutenant general in the US Army and had delivered a strong speech at the Republican National Convention in support of Trump. He has been critical of Obama’s foreign policy measures.

Jeff Sessions – If there’s a strong candidate for the Secretary of Defense position, it is Alabama senator Jeff Sessions. He has been in the senate for almost 20 years. He was also considered for Trump’s VP pick but it did not materialize. Sessions has also reportedly supported the US invasion of Iraq, which Trump claimed was a mistake.

