Nawaz Sharif holds cabinet meeting, says Pakistan ready to counter any external threat

Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif (File/AP Photo) Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif (File/AP Photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that Islamabad is ready to counter any external threat, adding the entire nation and the government stand with the armed forces.The remarks were made during a meeting of the federal cabinet chaired by him to discuss the situation in Kashmir and the cross-border fires at the Line of Control (LoC).

The federal cabinet condemned what they called the unprovoked firing at the LoC in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed, reports Geo TV. The Indian Army carried out surgical strikes in response to the terrorist attack at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 19 Indian Army soldiers.

WATCH VIDEO: India’s Surgical Strike: Beyond What The Govt Said

Two Pakistani soldiers and over 30 terrorists were reportedly killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, during the meeting Prime Minister Sharif reiterated that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and it is an incomplete agenda of the partition of the subcontinent.

Condemning the surgical strikes, what they called “Indian aggression at the LoC”, Sharif said that Pakistan is ready to counter any external threat.

He also apprised the federal cabinet of details of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and his meetings with world leaders.

WATCH VIDEO: Night After Surgical Strikes: PM Narendra Modi To Review Situation

Sharif also briefed the cabinet on important steps needed to be taken on Kashmir and recent exchange of fire at the LoC.

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry also briefed the cabinet on the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said any armed conflict between the two nuclear-armed rivals would cause destruction in the region, adding Islamabad is fully prepared to combat Indian aggression.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App