Sikh made honorary cop to promote communal harmony in US

An Indian-American Sikh has been made honorary police assistant in a US city to bridge gap and increase cooperation between policemen and community members in cases of hate crimes and discrimination. Nanaksar Sikh Temple chief Baba Daljit Singh, 55, was sworn in as a new chaplain to serve the Rockford Police Department and the community. Singh, the first Sikh to be made honorary police assistance in Chicago, will bridge gap between policemen and community members in cases of hate crimes and discrimination.

“That is the important thing, we religious persons, spiritual persons, will tell the community, the people of Rockford, the police serves you,” he was quoted as saying by 13 WREX.com news website.

“My goal is to serve the humanity and deliver the message of Sikkhism in western community which are the need of the hour,” he said. Singh, who was administered the oath by chief of police Oshea, said it is important for religious leaders and police to work together for betterment of the community. His duties include providing support and assistance to police officers, firefighters, other employees and their families during times of crisis.

Singh will assist police officers and firefighters to communicate with victims when required. The Chaplain Section of the police department also assists people in emergency-like situations.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App