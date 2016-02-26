Saudi Arabia lists 4 firms, 3 Lebanese men for links to Hezbollah: Interior Ministry

Latest News
Saudi Arabia last week suspended aid worth 3 billion USD to the Lebanese army over the Beirut government's failure to sign up to statements condemning attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran.

By: Reuters | Dubai | Published: February 26, 2016 4:42 pm
Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah flag. (Photo credits: Wikipedia/ SVG created by MrPenguin20)
Saudi Arabia has designated four companies and three Lebanese men as having links to the Shi’ite Muslim group Hezbollah, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

“The kingdom will continue its fight against the terrorist activities of the so-called Hezbollah in all available means,” the ministry said in a statement carried by state news agency SPA.

