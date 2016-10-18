Seven suspected JMB activists arrested in Bangladesh over robbery

Seven operatives of Bangladesh’s outlawed JMB were arrested here over charges of robbery, police said today, amid a security clampdown following the July 1 worst terror attack at a cafe. “Our Counter Terrorism Unit arrested them last night from Tejgaon area with huge golden ornaments… they are believed to be members of JMB (Jamaatul Mujahideen Bangladesh) and currently involved in robbery to run their activities,” a police spokesman told PTI.

The special police unit also seized from them four pistols, a laptop, several lakhs of taka and valuables which they were believed to have looted earlier, he added. The development came amid an anti-militancy security clampdown since the July 1 terrorist attack on a Dhaka cafe when 22 people, including 17 foreigners, were killed.

