President Barack Obama meets his successor Donald Trump in the White House

President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Calling it an “excellent conversation”, President Barack Obama on Thursday met with President-elect Donald Trump in the White House. The meeting between the two comes after President Obama invited the new commander-in-chief to the White House following his presidential victory. Following the meeting, Obama said that all help would be made available to his successor. Trump in return said that he looked forward to receiving the outgoing president’s “counsel”.

#WATCH: US President Barack Obama meets President Elect Donald Trump, in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/wrEnISGBUb — ANI (@ANI_news) November 10, 2016

“We now are going to want to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed the country succeeds,” Obama said to Trump.

“I look forward to working with President Barack Obama in the future, including his counsel,” said Trump in response.

First lady Michelle Obama also meet privately in the White House residence with Trump’s wife, Melania, while Vice President Joe Biden prepared to see Vice President-elect Mike Pence later Thursday.

Trump traveled to Washington from New York on his private jet, breaking with protocol by not bringing journalists in his motorcade or on his plane to document his historic visit to the White House. Trump was harshly critical of the media during his campaign and for a time banned news organizations whose coverage he disliked from his events.

Both Barack Obama and Donald Trump have been staunch critics of one another for years. Obama blasted Trump throughout the campaign as unfit to serve as a commander in chief. Trump spent years challenging the legitimacy of Obama’s presidency, falsely suggesting Obama may have been born outside the United States. But, in what was reportedly the first public meeting between them, they set aside their animosities.

