  • Pentagon officials to face sharp questions from GOP on Syria

Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are scheduled to testify Thursday before the GOP-led Senate Armed Services Committee.

By: AP | Washington | Published: September 22, 2016 1:13 pm
Ash Carter, pentagon, us on syria, syrai war, syrian war, obama administration, obama on syria, us in syria, world news President Barack Obama with Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (Source: File/AP)
The nation’s top military officials are expected to face sharp questions from Republicans angry the Obama administration is not taking more aggressive steps to end the 5-year-old-civil war in Syria. Defense Secretary Ash Carter and Gen. Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are scheduled to testify Thursday before the GOP-led Senate Armed Services Committee.

The hearing comes after the latest attempt to secure a cease-fire in Syria all but collapsed. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is one of President Barack Obama’s most vocal critics.

He anticipates a confrontational hearing because of mounting frustration among lawmakers over the lack of a coherent strategy for ending the conflict. The Sept. 9 truce envisioned a US-Russian military partnership if violence is reduced and humanitarian aid is delivered consistently.

