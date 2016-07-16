Lawyer says cleric-in-exile Fethullah Gulen suspected in Turkey coup plot

Muhammed Fethullah Gulen (Source: fgulen.com) Muhammed Fethullah Gulen (Source: fgulen.com)

A lawyer for the Turkish government says “there are indications of direct involvement” in the coup attempt of a cleric who is living in exile in Pennsylvania.

Robert Amsterdam said in a statement Friday evening that he and his firm “have attempted repeatedly to warn the US government of the threat posed” by Fethullah Gulen and his movement.

He says that according to Turkish intelligence sources, “there are signs that Gulen is working closely with certain members of military leadership against the elected civilian government.”

The president of a group that promotes Gulen’s ideas denied the charges.

Y Alp Aslandogan of the New York-based Alliance for Shared Values tells The Associated Press “we categorically deny such accusations and find them to be highly irresponsible.”

Earlier in the evening, the alliance said, “we condemn any military intervention in (the) domestic politics of Turkey.”

The coup attempt began late Friday, with a statement from the military saying it had seized control “to reinstall the constitutional order, democracy, human rights and freedoms, to ensure that the rule of law once again reigns in the country, for law and order to be reinstated.”

