Kidnapped son of minister recovered from Pak-Afghan border

Asad Tareen who was kidnapped while returning home from college in Pishin district on May 20 was recovered from the Dolangi area in Killa Abdullah district on Thursday. (Source: Google Maps) Asad Tareen who was kidnapped while returning home from college in Pishin district on May 20 was recovered from the Dolangi area in Killa Abdullah district on Thursday. (Source: Google Maps)

The teenage son of a minister in Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan province, who was abducted by unknown armed men in May this year, was recovered near the Pak-Afghan border.

Asad Tareen who was kidnapped while returning home from college in Pishin district on May 20 was recovered from the Dolangi area in Killa Abdullah district on Thursday.

Tareen is the son of Balochistan’s local government minister Sardar Mustafa Tareen.

According to Deputy Commissioner Pishin Abdul Wahid Kakar, Asad Tareen had been shifted to Quetta under tight security.

It is not yet clear whether Asad was recovered as a result of a security forces operation or after the payment of ransom.

Shahbaz Taseer, the son of former slain Punjab governor, Salman Taseer was recovered in March from the Balochistan province after spending five years in captivity. He was kidnapped by militants and kept in Afghanistan.

In May, Ali Haider the son of former Prime Minister, Yousuf Raza Gilani who was kidnapped from Multan was recovered from Afghanistan after three years in captivity of militant outfits. The son of Chief Justice of Sindh High Court was also recovered in July.

Karachi which is Pakistan’s economic hub and biggest city has for years been a hotbed for criminals, gangsters and militants who are involved in kidnapping for ransom, target killings, sectarian violence, terrorism, bank robberies and other crimes.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App