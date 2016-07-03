Islamic State repels US-backed forces in northern Syria city: monitor

File Photo: Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) carry their weapons as they walk in the western rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, June 13, 2016. (Source: Reuters/Rodi Said/file) File Photo: Fighters of the Syria Democratic Forces (SDF) carry their weapons as they walk in the western rural area of Manbij, in Aleppo Governorate, Syria, June 13, 2016. (Source: Reuters/Rodi Said/file)

Islamic State militants on Saturday pushed back US-backed forces trying to advance into their stronghold of Manbij for the first time since a major offensive to capture the city and cut off the militant’s main strategic access route to Turkey, a monitoring group and Kurdish sources said.

The Syria Democratic Forces (SDF), comprised of Kurdish and Arab fighters and backed by the air power of a US-led coalition to fight Islamic State and aided by US special forces, have been involved in the month-long Manbij operation aimed to seal off their last stretch of Syrian-Turkish frontier.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the militants had evicted SDF troops from a main district south of the city which has been the scene of heavy fighting after suicide bombers blew up an explosive laden car.

The militants also recaptured a village northwest of the city.

The US-backed forces have been bogged down in fighting in the northern and southern outskirts of the city after rapid advances that began with the capture of dozens of villages around the city until they surrounded it from all sides.

The progress in storming the city has since been slow with the militants using snipers, planting mines and preventing civilians from leaving so hampering US airpower’s ability to bomb the city without causing large casualties, Kurdish sources said.

Fighting was mainly focused near a major grain silos complex south of the city that had been hit by US-led coalition jets.

Manbij’s loss to the militants would be a big blow as it is of strategic importance to them serving as a conduit for transit of foreign jihadists and provisions coming from the Turkish border.

Brett McGurk, US President Barack Obama’s special envoy in the fight against Islamic State, said on Tuesday once the operation in northern Syria is completed, it would create the conditions to move on the militant group’s de facto capital of Raqqa. US officials have anticipated a tough battle ahead.

The Manbij operation marks the most ambitious advance by a group allied to Washington in Syria since the United States launched its military campaign against Islamic State two years ago.

