Islamic State claims to have launched ‘police forensics’ division

The Islamic State has claimed to have opened a ‘police forensics department’ with a pictorial report issued by the terror group showing equipment and its “detectives” solving a “burglary” at a pharmacy in Iraq.

The extremist group announced it had acquired microscopes and magnifying glasses and was in the process of recruiting forensics-minded foreign fighters, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), which monitors jihadi communications.

The terror group through a picture essay showed it has opened an “Islamic State Police Forensics Department” in al Furat Province, Iraq.

The photo gallery showed crime scene investigators collecting and analysing fingerprints. Also shown are various Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) gear such as a microscope and special lighted fingerprint analysis table.

Another shot is of a magnifying glass highlighting a dusted fingerprint at a burgled pharmacy and a technician comparing collected prints to a suspect’s, the Washington Times reported.

Finally, in a bit of more propaganda, there is a picture of an agent handing reimbursement money to the pharmacy owner.

Steve Stalinsky, MEMRI’s executive director, said the Islamic State is trying to show the world that towns in its so-called Muslim caliphate in Syria-Iraq function like modern municipalities.

“Previously ISIS has displayed its police vehicles, uniforms, stations, and more,” Stalinsky was quoted as saying.

“The launch of its ‘Islamic police forensics department’ is only one part of the group’s efforts to show the world that, like any other state, it has a modern and advanced police department, while at the same sending a direct message to its opponents, who it labels as ‘spies’, on the ground that it has the capability to come after anyone who goes against it,” he said.

“ISIS has always called on and recruited experts with scientific backgrounds for various purposes and the ‘Islamic police forensics department’ is no exception,” Stalinsky said.

