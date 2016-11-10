US Presidential elections 2016: Hillary Clinton leads in popular vote; margin razor-thin

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, left, accompanied by her husband former President Bill Clinton, right, finishes speaking at the New Yorker Hotel in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, left, accompanied by her husband former President Bill Clinton, right, finishes speaking at the New Yorker Hotel in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016. (Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Hillary Clinton may have failed to shatter the “highest glass ceiling”, to quote from her concession speech Wednesday night, but she appears to be well on her way to win the popular vote in the presidential elections. The gap between Hillary and President-elect Donald Trump is razor-thin, a difference of 219,762 votes at the time of writing, considering that 120 million have voted in this election.

Hillary will become the first presidential candidate to win the popular vote and lose the election since Al Gore lost to George W Bush in the 2000 presidential elections. In the entire history of US presidential elections, three candidates, Andrew Jackson, Samuel Tilden and Grover Cleveland, all in the 19th century, lost the election but won the popular vote before Gore. As things stand at the moment, Trump is at 47.5% with 59,690,923 votes and Hillary at 47.7% 59,916,416 votes.

The state of Michigan is yet to be called in, but Trump is marginally ahead in the contest. So far, Trump has snapped up 290 electoral votes to Hillary’s 232. Trump pulled off a stunning victory after sweeping key battle ground states such as Florida, Ohio and North Carolina. Wresting Pennsylvania from the Democratic Party sealed Trump’s win over Hillary. The state had been voting for a Democrat since 1992 up until now.

