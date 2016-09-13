Hillary Clinton has worked through previous health episodes: Bill Clinton

The health scare revived concerns about a tendency toward secrecy that has dogged the former secretary of state’s run for the White House, and underscored perennial worries about the medical fitness of candidates for one of the world’s most demanding jobs. (Source: AP/File) The health scare revived concerns about a tendency toward secrecy that has dogged the former secretary of state’s run for the White House, and underscored perennial worries about the medical fitness of candidates for one of the world’s most demanding jobs. (Source: AP/File)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has had health episodes in the past similar to Sunday’s near collapse, but has worked through them, her husband, former President Bill Clinton, said in an interview that aired on Monday.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign acknowledged on Monday that it may have been too slow disclosing her pneumonia diagnosis after she nearly fainted at an event over the weekend, and promised to release additional medical details in the coming days.

“Rarely, on more than one occasion, over the last many, many years, the same sort of thing’s happened to her when she got severely dehydrated, and she’s worked like a demon, as you know, as secretary of state, as a senator, and in the year since,” Bill Clinton said in an interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Charlie Rose, an excerpt of which aired on Monday night.

Both Clinton, 68, and Republican rival Donald Trump, 70, said they intended to release more of their medical details in the coming days, as their campaigns gear up for the Nov. 8 election.

