Obama on Paris attack: Twisted ideology behind killing of innocents

US President Barack Obama speaks during a press availability with Turkeys President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Antalya, Turkey, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015. (Source: AP photo)

US President Barack Obama described the killings in Paris claimed by Islamic State as an attack on the civilised world and said on Sunday the United States would work with France to hunt down those responsible and bring them to justice.

“As we, I’m sure each said to (French) President Hollande and the French people, we stand in solidarity with them in hunting down the perpetrators of this crime and bringing them to justice,” Obama told a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan ahead of a G20 leaders summit.

“As was true with the terrible attacks that took place in Ankara, the killing of innocent people based on a twisted ideology is an attack not just on France, not just on Turkey, but it’s an attack on the civilised world,” he said, referring also to twin suicide bombings in the Turkish capital last month.

