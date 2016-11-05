US: FBI warns of possible terror attack on Election Day eve

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned of a possible Al Qaeda terror threat against the US on the eve of Election Day on November 8. New York, Texas and Virginia, were listed as possible targets of the attack, Xinhua news reported on Saturday. With three days left, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has urged the people in his state to remain vigilant and report anything suspicious over the coming days.

In a statement, Abbott said that his office was monitoring the situation and working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Texans should go about their daily lives as usual, but remain vigilant… and report any suspicious activity to state or local law enforcement,” Abbott said.

He said the state will continue “to do everything it can to ensure the safety and security of its citizens”.

The FBI is working to assess relative intelligence so as to disrupt any potential threats.

Shauna Dunlap, spokeswoman for the FBI’s Houston Division, said that “the counter-terrorism and homeland security communities remain vigilant and well-postured to defend against attacks here in the US.”

In October, a 24-year-old man in Houstan had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) and plotted to detonate home-made bombs in local shopping malls.

Omar Faraj Saeed Al Hardan had stockpiled circuitry components, wireless remotes and other bomb-making implements in his apartment, said court documents. He faces up to 20 years in prison in terror-related charges.

