Donald Trump trying to give exactly what ISIS wants: Joe Biden

Vice-President Joe Biden speaks during campaign event with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 15, 2016. (Source: Reuters) Vice-President Joe Biden speaks during campaign event with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Scranton, Pennsylvania, August 15, 2016. (Source: Reuters)

US Vice President Joe Biden has said that Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump’s ideas are very dangerous and un-American while he attacked the billionaire of playing into the hands of Islamic State by his anti-Muslim rhetoric.

“Trump’s ideas are not only profoundly wrong, they’re very dangerous and they’re very un-American. You know, they reveal a profound ignorance of our constitution,” Biden said.

“It’s a recipe for playing into the hands of terrorists and their propaganda,” Biden said at an election really in Pennsylvania where he campaigned for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Last year, ISIS’s top leader who we had been tracking since we got Bin Laden, his name is Al-Baghdadi and he revealed the goal of ISIS, he just said it straight out. You can go on their website,” Biden said.

He said their goal is to, quote, “compel the crusaders to actively destroy the gray zones themselves,” meaning anywhere where Christians and Muslims live, he calls a gray zone. He said the objective is to actively destroy that gray zone,” he said.

“Muslims in the west, he says, will have to quickly find themselves between two choices. Either apostatize or emigrate to the Islamic state and thereby escape prosecution. How does he make the case? By pointing out that no Muslim is welcome in the west,” Biden said.

“ISIS wants to manufacture a clash of civilizations between us versus them. Trump is trying to give them exactly what they want,” Biden said.

“Last week he stood in front of a crowd in Florida and said President Obama founded a terrorist organisation, ISIS,” he said as he described this as an outrageous statement.

“But let me tell you why it’s a dangerous statement. Why — as he might say, the bad guys are listening. Yesterday, the head of Hezbollah, a terrorist organization, Iran’s top terrorist surrogate, and a direct threat to our ally Israel, repeated Trump’s claim in the entire Muslim world and – I mean, around the world, that President Obama founded ISIS,” he said.

Trump, he alleged, is already making the country less safe.

“He has said, “Hillary hasn’t forgotten more about American foreign policies than Trump and his entire team will ever understand.”

“Ladies and gentlemen Hillary has been there, she has been tested. I have been in the room with her as we jointly have with the president’s leadership, sent some of these killers to the gates of hell,” Biden said.

In her remarks Clinton reiterated that Trump is not fit to lead the country.

“I said in Philadelphia that a man you can bait with a Tweet is not a man you can trust with nuclear weapons. It’s also not a man you can trust to run our economy, help heal our cities, or be a role model for our children,” Clinton said.

“There is no doubt Donald Trump is temperamentally unfit and totally unqualified to be President of the United States and Commander-In-Chief,” she said.

