Donald Trump-branded coats come from India: new Clinton TV ad

Hillary Clinton talks with media as she meets with law enforcement leaders at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Hillary Clinton talks with media as she meets with law enforcement leaders at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign is accusing rival Donald Trump of outsourcing his clothing brands overseas, including his coats to India, in a new television commercial set to air this week. In the past, the Clinton Campaign has accused Trump of outsourcing jobs to India and other countries.

The latest television commercial is part of a series. The ad ‘Shirts’ joins a previously released commercial ‘Some Place’ in spotlighting Trump’s long history of making Trump-branded products outside of the US, as part of an effort over the past month to contrast the 70-year-old tycoon’s hypocritical business record with Clinton’s agenda to “make the economy work for everyone, not just those at the top.”

Robert Kidder, owner of New England Shirt Company, in the ad released by Clinton Campaign alleges that “this factory has been here since 1883. We have over 60 people here making shirts labelled ‘Made in America,’ but Donald Trump’s brand of shirts come from China, his suits from Mexico, his coats from India”.

“Donald Trump says he’ll ‘make America great again’ while he’s taking the shirts right off our backs,” Kidder says as he closes the ad. The company is based in Massachusetts, which in the past has been central to America’s textile industry. It remains the oldest operating ready-to-wear shirt manufacturer in the US.

The new ad follows Clinton’s announcement yesterday of new plans to jumpstart small business startups and strengthen small business growth. She has accused Trump of making a career out of ‘stiffing’ small businesses and driving some of them out of business. Citing an independent analysis, the former secretary of state has claimed Trump’s ideas would cost 3.4 million jobs while her plan would create over 10 million new jobs.

Clinton, the 68-year-old Senator from New York, is leading Trump by considerable margin in several US polls. The general election is scheduled for November 8.

