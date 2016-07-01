Congo president: Nothing can stop November elections

President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (File) President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (File)

Congo’s president says nothing can stop long-awaited elections from taking place even as fears mount of a possible delay.

President Joseph Kabila addressed the issue Wednesday, saying nothing more could prevent the vote from going forward.

The comments were made in his address to the nation ahead of Thursday’s anniversary of Congo’s independence from Belgium. Kabila, who came to power after his father’s assassination in 2001, has not declared whether he will try to run again later this year.

Already though Congo’s main opposition candidate Moise Katumbi has left the country after an arrest warrant was issued for him. Congo has never had a democratic transition of power in its 56 years of independence.

