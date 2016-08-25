A timeline of Colombia’s conflict with largest rebel group

Humberto de la Calle, right, head of Colombia’s government peace negotiation team, shakes hands with Ivan Marquez, chief negotiator of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, left, while Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, center, applauds after signing an agreement in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, August 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) Humberto de la Calle, right, head of Colombia’s government peace negotiation team, shakes hands with Ivan Marquez, chief negotiator of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, left, while Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, center, applauds after signing an agreement in Havana, Cuba, Wednesday, August 24, 2016. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Colombia’s government and Marxist FARC rebels reached a final peace deal on Wednesday to end a five-decade war which once took the resource-rich country to the brink of collapse.

Key developments in the half-century of hostilities between Colombia’s government and the country’s largest rebel movement, which have announced a peace agreement:

May 1964: Rebel leader Manuel Marulanda, alias “Tirofijo,” founds Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, known as FARC.

Aug. 7, 1982: Government of President Belisario Betancur starts peace negotiations with FARC.

June 1987: Tenuous-at-best cease-fire wounded when rebels attack kills 25 soldiers in southern Colombia.

April 1991: FARC, along with fellow rebel groups National Liberation Army and Popular Liberation Army, sit down for talks with government delegates in Venezuela. Talks are later moved to Mexico.

October 1992: Negotiations end with no agreement.

August 1998: President Andres Pastrana announces new peace effort with FARC. Sets up Switzerland-sized demilitarized zone in southern Colombia where talks can be held.

Feb. 20, 2002: Rebels hijack plane and take captive a senator who is member of peace commission. Pastrana breaks off negotiations and orders security forces to return to the demilitarized zone.

December 2004: Undercover Colombian agents capture Rodrigo Granda, considered FARC’s “foreign minister,” in Venezuela and move him to Colombia.

Aug. 16, 2007: Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez offers to mediate between FARC and Colombian President Alvaro Uribe. Effort collapses few months later.

March 1, 2008: FARC Secretariat member known by alias Raul Reyes killed in Colombian air attack on his clandestine guerrilla camp in neighboring Ecuador.

March 26, 2008: Top FARC leader Marulanda dies of natural causes after more than four decades fighting government.

Sept. 22, 2010: No. 2 FARC commander and top military strategist Jorge Briceno, alias Mono Jojoy, killed by air strike.

Nov. 4, 2011: Top FARC commander Gullermo Saenz, alias Alfonso Cano, killed in attack by military.

Feb. 26, 2012: FARC renounces kidnapping for extortion and frees all military officers in captivity.

Aug. 12, 2012: President Juan Manuel Santos announces new peace talks with FARC. They begin two months later in Oslo, Norway, and later move to Havana.

Aug. 24, 2016: Santos’ government and FARC announce peace accord.

