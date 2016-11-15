China’s first aircraft carrier now ‘prepared to fight enemies’

China’s first aircraft carrier is now ready to engage in combat, a change from its past status as a platform for testing and training.

The Liaoning’s political commissar said in an interview with Tuesday’s Global Times newspaper that his ship is “constantly prepared to fight against enemies.”

Senior Captain Li Dongyou’s comments appear to indicate that the ship has taken on its full aviation complement. Purchased as an incomplete hull from Ukraine more than a decade ago, it was commissioned in 2013.

China hasn’t described specifically how it intends to use the Liaoning, but it is seen as helping reinforce China’s increasingly assertive claims in the South China Sea in the face of challenges from the U.S. Navy and others.

China is currently building its second aircraft carrier.

