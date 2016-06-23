Afghanistan: President meets families of soldiers killed in Torkham clash

President Ashraf Ghani visited familes of soldiers who lost their lives in Torkham clashes. (Source: File photo) President Ashraf Ghani visited familes of soldiers who lost their lives in Torkham clashes. (Source: File photo)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani met with the bereaved families of soldiers killed in recent clashes with Pakistani troops in Torkham and Goshta district in eastern Nangarhar province.

Hailing the sacrifices made by the soldiers, Ghani said the courage and sacrifices of country’s sons have strengthened national unity among Afghans and that a fundamental mechanism will be created for a long-term support of victims’ families, Ghani’s Media Office in a statement today said, reports Tolo News.

He also handed a number of gifts to the families of the victims.

Watch Video: What’s making news

The clashes between Afghan and Pakistani soldiers last week took place after Pakistani border police tried to erect installations near the Torkham Gate.

The clash has left a number of casualties on both sides.

Three Afghan border police, two Afghan children and a high ranking Pakistani general were killed during the crisis.

In addition, 21 Afghan soldiers were also wounded.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App