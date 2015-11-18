32 killed, 80 injured in explosion blamed on Boko Haram in Nigeria

A night-time explosion blamed on Boko Haram extremists killed 32 people and wounded 80 on Tuesday at a truck stop in northeastern Nigeria. (Source: AP) A night-time explosion blamed on Boko Haram extremists killed 32 people and wounded 80 on Tuesday at a truck stop in northeastern Nigeria. (Source: AP)

A night-time explosion blamed on Boko Haram extremists killed 32 people and wounded 80 on Tuesday at a truck stop in northeastern Nigeria, an emergency official said.

Tuesday night’s blast breaks a three-week hiatus in bombings after a string of suicide attacks culminated in twin explosions in mosques in two northeastern cities that killed 42 people and wounded more than 100 on Oct. 23.

One of the mosques attacked was in Yola, capital of Adamawa state, where the insurgents struck again on Tuesday.

At least 32 people were killed and about 80 wounded victims were evacuated to hospitals, coordinator Sa’ad Bello of the National Emergency Management Agency told the AP.

Most victims were vendors and passers-by, said Deputy Superintendent Othman Abubakar, the police spokesman for Adamawa state.

Nigeria’s military has reported foiling several suicide bombers recently and killing and capturing insurgents as it destroys Boko Haram camps in air raids and ground attacks.

Some 20,000 people have been killed in the 6-year-old Islamic uprising that has spread to neighboring countries.

