World needs more women leaders: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama today underlined the need to encourage more women leaders saying they are more compassionate and sensitive towards others.

“The world today needs leaders with compassion as compassion towards others builds trust and loyalty. Women, biologically are more sensitive towards others, that means the world needs more women leaders.

“We must take steps wherever necessary to improve educational opportunities with emphasis on secularism and hygiene for all, especially women, so every one lives a healthy life,” the Dalai Lama said while addressing the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) here.

The leader called for the need to develop compassion and warm-heartedness to survive in the increasingly inter-dependent world.

“Since women are more inclined to be compassionate, their role is more important in creating a more peaceful society that the world aspires to achieve,” FLO said, quoting the Dalai Lama.