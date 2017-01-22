World Government Summit to be held in Dubai next month

Picture from World Government Summit in 2014. (Source: WGS website) Picture from World Government Summit in 2014. (Source: WGS website)

A global summit on governance is being organised in Dubai next month during which countries and international organisations, including the World Bank and the UN, will discuss the world’s pressing challenges and share their experiences to combat these problems. World Government Summit from February 12 to 14 will hold three forums to explore global researches in happiness, climate change and Arab youth.

The UAE Government is organising the event under the patronage of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, a statement said. The event will bring together hundreds of governments and international organisations on the leading global platform to share knowledge and experiences in the efforts to improve government work and offer better services to help serve seven billion people around the world, Al Gergawi said.

Seven world and international organisations the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations, UNESCO, the World Bank, Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and World Economic Forum will participate in the event. “This the first time all these organisations are gathering in the UAE to shape the future of the world and discuss the services, challenges and answer the questions of tomorrow today,” he said.

More than 150 countries will be taking part, he added. The summit will host speakers from leading government and private entities and international organisations who will share their experiences. “Different organisations will discuss the future of governments and digital transactions, innovation in governments and how to achieve the sustainable development goals,” he said.

The agenda and topics will look at the future of health care, education, cities, humanitarian work, innovation and science, energy, transportation and other key sectors. Uhoud Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and vice-chairman of the Organising Committee of the World Government Summit, said the Global Dialogue for Happiness, to be held a day before the summit, will gather experts and scientists to discuss how happiness can be achieved in societies.